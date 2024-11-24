Army chief returns from Nepal after talks on defence cooperation

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, returned here on Sunday after a five-day visit to Nepal during which he held talks with the political and military leadership of the neighbouring country to enhance defence cooperation.

Gen Dwivedi’s visit underscored the shared commitment of the Indian and Nepali Armies to fostering peace, security, and partnership in the region.

He held meetings with Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai.

Gen Dwivedi also held talks with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, and other senior military officers.

The discussions focused on enhancing military bonds, joint exercises, training cooperation, and capability development, reinforcing the shared commitment to global peace and security.

As a gesture of friendship between the two armies, the Indian Army presented Valour Mount horses and Sentinel dogs to the Nepali Army.

Gen Dwivedi was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Paudel, at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu. This unique tradition underscores the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the Indian and Nepali armies.