COAS concludes visit to Nepal, further solidifying ties between two neighbours

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), returned to India on Sunday after a resoundingly successful five-day official visit to Nepal, which has reinforced the strong partnership between the Indian and Nepali Armies.

The visit, which exceeded all stated objectives, further solidified the robust defence cooperation, cultural ties, and mutual respect between the two nations. It underscored the shared commitment of the Indian and Nepali Armies to fostering peace, security, and partnership in the region.

General Dwivedi was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu. This unique tradition underscores the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the Indian and Nepali Armies.

Advertisement

During his visit, the COAS engaged extensively with Nepal’s political and military leadership. He held high-level meetings with the Nepalese President; Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli and Defence Minister of the host country, Manbir Rai.

The COAS also engaged in meaningful discussions with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, along with other senior military officers. These interactions were characterised by exceptional openness and mutual respect, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The COAS in a solemn ceremony paid his tributes to Nepal’s Bravehearts by laying a wreath at Bir Smarak, Tundikhel. Later, he reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters.

Strengthening India-Nepal ties was a central theme of the visit. General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, called on General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, and discussed aspects of mutual interest and avenues to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

The COAS was briefed by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Nepali Army and engaged in high-level discussions with other senior military leaders. These discussions focused on enhancing military bonds, joint exercises, training cooperation, and capability development, reinforcing the shared commitment to global peace and security.

As a gesture of friendship between the two armies, the Indian Army presented Valour Mount horses and Sentinel dogs to the Nepali Army. Increased cultural exchanges between the Indian and Nepali Armies were also discussed, recognising their importance in strengthening bilateral ties.

Enlightening the future leaders at the Nepal Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri, the COAS delivered a lecture on “The Changing Character of War.” He emphasised on strengthening and deepening the engagements for mutually building the competencies and capabilities of both Armies.

General Dwivedi extended a formal invitation to the Nepali Army’s COAS to visit India, aiming to build on and amplify the outcomes of the current visit.