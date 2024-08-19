Indian Army strengthens coordination with veterans in strategic vision for nation-building

In a forward-looking initiative, the Indian Army convened a formal interaction with veteran officers at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

This landmark event, spearheaded by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), represents a major step towards harnessing the rich experience and insights of the veteran community to shape the future of the Indian Army and contribute to the Nation’s growth.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi, in his remarks, welcomed the veterans, expressing profound gratitude for their continued service to the Nation, both in uniform and beyond. He emphasised that this maiden interaction is not just a meeting, but a significant platform for the confluence of ideas and thoughts between the Army’s current leadership and its veteran community.

By engaging with the large veteran community, the Army seeks to ensure that their invaluable wisdom not only gives a boost to the transformation initiatives of the Indian Army but also encourages veterans to participate in ongoing initiatives of Nation-building and attaining the objectives of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, in his remarks, underscored the importance of integrating veterans into the Army’s planning and strategy. He noted that their experience is an irreplaceable asset, one that can significantly elevate the effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces in achieving their long-term objectives. The event also included informal interactions between veterans and senior leadership, fostering a sense of camaraderie and reinforcing the shared mission of service to the nation.

The central feature of the event was the detailed briefing on the “Decade of Transformation” roadmap. The comprehensive plan outlines the Indian Army’s strategic vision for the next decade, focusing on modernisation, technological innovation, and enhanced operational capabilities. It is a blueprint designed to position the Army as a future-ready force, capable of addressing both traditional and emerging security challenges.

The interaction also featured the following key presentations: Indian Army’s ongoing modernisation initiatives were highlighted, with a focus on the absorption of niche technology that is revolutionising inventory and capabilities. This discussion underscored Indian Army’s commitment to staying at the forefront of military innovations.

Insights were provided into the ongoing refinement of the Indian Army’s systems, processes and functions. The interaction was aimed at enhancing overall efficiency and operational and administrative effectiveness.

“Role of the Indian Army in Viksit Bharat 2047”, were discussed outlining Indian Army’s strategic contributions to Nation building and its vision for the next decade.

The senior veterans were informed about ongoing initiatives in the domain of human resource management, veterans affairs and the transformational Agnipath Scheme. Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to continuously undertake progressive reforms for the overall betterment of the Nation and the Indian Army was emphasised.

The event was designed to be interactive, with veterans actively participating in discussions and brainstorming sessions. Their feedback and suggestions will play a critical role in refining and advancing the transformation initiatives. This collaborative approach ensures that the collective wisdom of the veteran community is fully utilized in driving the Army’s future success.

Gen Dwivedi also highlighted the vital role veterans play in nation-building. He encouraged them to engage actively with ongoing Government of India initiatives, noting that their exemplary service and dedication can continue to inspire and guide future generations.