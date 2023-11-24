Indian Army signs MoU with Patanjali on Yoga and wellness

The Indian Army and the Patanjali Yogpeeth signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after reaching a consensus on working together in the fields of Yoga, Ayurvedic medicine and wellness, health care of military personnel, Ayurvedic research and Information Technology etc.

The momentous landmark outcome was commemorated on Friday at the Indian Army Headquarters North India, Bareilly.

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (GOC-in-C, Central Command), Lieutenant General RC Tiwari (GOC-in-C North India), Brigadier Aman Anand (Commander, Headquarters 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade Group), and Major Vivek Jacob (CLAW Global) decorated the important occasion.

Advertisement

This gathering was driven to showcase the importance of Yoga, Ayurveda, wellness, and to share the intensive research on Ayurvedic medicines that is crucial for the wellbeing of our military personnel stationed in the high-altitude biodiverse Himalayan regions.

The MoU was executed between the Patanjali Institutions and the Indian Army to progress with research on medicinal plants and the diverse applications of IT and automation in the Indian Army. Additionally, the Patanjali and its affiliated organisations expressed their deep commitment to prioritise hiring of retired military personnel for various services at Patanjali.

The discussion also elaborated on the fundamental issues like controlling migration from the mountains, sustaining border protection, promoting VIBRANT village, and on generating local resources for employment, particularly in adventure-related forefronts.