Showing a gesture of humanity, the Indian Army personnel rescued two Chinese nationals in north Sikkim on Friday after they lost their way.

The Army personnel who rescued the citizens also offered them food and warm clothes to protect them from the harsh climate in the area.

“Indian Army extends help and medical assistance to stranded Chinese citizens at the India – China Border of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For Indian Army Humanity is foremost,” Indian Army said in a tweet.

“Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens which included two men and one woman in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the Army said in a statement.

“The Indian troops also gave them appropriate guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back. The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance,” the Army said.

The act of humanity comes amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Earlier in the day, hours after the talks between the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghi, China reacted sharply on the on-going tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Chinese government said that India is “entirely” responsible for the border stand-off in Ladakh.

The statement by the Chinese government warned India that China would not lose “an inch of its territory” and that its forces were “determined, capable and confident” of defending “national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh had held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on Friday night at the sidelines of the three-day SCO summit in Moscow, Russia.