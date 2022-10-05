Follow Us:
Indian army recruits CWG Bronze medallist in Boxing Jasmine Lamboriya

Under the program, the Army has created various ‘Mission Olympics Wings’ where suitable facilities are provided to the recruits.

ANI | October 5, 2022 8:01 am

Image source Twitter- @anishsingh21

The Indian Army recruited CWG Bronze medallist in Boxing Jasmine Lamboriya as a havildar in the Corps of Military Police, said a press release on Tuesday.

Lamboriya won a bronze medal in 60 kg boxing in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) in 2022, added the press release. Jasmine Lamboria has been recruited as a Havildar under the Indian army’s planned programme named Mission Olympics, as per the statement.

She has won various medals at several national and international events. She won medals in tournaments like Khelo India Youth Games 2020, the Women’s National Boxing Championship, and the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

Some notable athletes nurtured by ‘Mission Olympics Wing’ include Subedar Neeraj Chopra, Subedar Avinash Sable, Naib Subedar Jeremy and Hav Achinta.
Jasmine, is the second meritorious sportswoman to join the Indian Army’s Mission Olympics.

