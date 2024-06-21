Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in icy heights on International Yoga Day 2024

Indian Army personnel performed Yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier on the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday.

The Army troops also performed Yoga in Eastern Ladakh.

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police performed Yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day.

The ITBP has been promoting Yoga at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the years by performing Yoga asanas.

From Ladakh in the north to Sikkim in the east, ITBP Jawans performed Yoga asanas on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day.

The ITBP personnel performed Yoga at Karzok in Leh.

The Border Security Force personnel posted mesmerising visuals of BSF jawans performing Yoga at zero line at the Joint Check post at Attari, Amritsar under the supervision of Brig Pawan Bajaj (Retd), DIG BSF.