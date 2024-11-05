Indian Army focuses on innovation at East Tech 2024, tackling eastern theatre challenges

The ‘East Tech 2024’ defence technology symposium kicked off today at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata, bringing together experts and industry leaders to showcase innovations designed to address operational challenges in the Eastern Theatre and across the Indian Army.

The event is jointly organized by the Eastern Command, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

During his address at the opening ceremony, Aroop Biswas, the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Power and Non-Conventional Energy, and Housing in the Government of West Bengal, underscored the state’s strategic importance in India’s defence ecosystem.

Advertisement

Biswas highlighted that with the country’s second-largest concentration of MSMEs, West Bengal is uniquely positioned to support India’s growing defence manufacturing sector.

He expressed optimism about the state’s potential to foster technological innovation that would meet the evolving needs of the Indian Army.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the symposium covers a broad range of technological innovations crucial for military readiness.

These include advancements in communications, tactical mobility, protection and sustenance, survivability, artificial intelligence (AI), drone and counter-drone technologies, robotics, and firepower solutions.

The GOC-in-C of Eastern Command, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the pivotal role of the Eastern Command, which is the largest operational command of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Tiwari spoke about the multifaceted challenges faced by the Command, including conventional warfare, counter-terrorism operations, cyber threats, and emerging grey-zone warfare.

He highlighted the need for continuous modernization of field formations and the integration of indigenous technologies to enhance operational readiness. The event, he said, is key to equipping the Eastern Command with advanced, homegrown solutions to address its critical operational requirements.

‘East Tech 2024‘ serves as a platform for collaboration between government agencies, defence manufacturers, and technology developers, aiming to strengthen India’s defence capabilities and promote self-reliance in military technologies.