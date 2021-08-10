Indian Army contingent to participate in International Army Games 2021 in Russia

A 101 member contingent of the Indian Army will proceed to Russia to participate in International Army Games – 2021 from 22 August to 04 September 2021.

The contingent will participate in Army Scout Masters Competition (ASMC), Elbrus Ring, Polar Star, Sniper Frontier and Safe Route games showcasing various drills in High Altitude Area terrain, operations in snow, sniper actions, combat engineering skills in obstacle-ridden terrain in the various competitions.

The contingent will also contribute two observers (one each) for the Open Water and Falcon Hunting games in which Pontoon Bridge laying and UAV crew skills will be showcased by the participating teams.

The Indian Army contingent has been selected out of the best from various arms after three levels of screening. Participation in these annual games is a reflection of the level of professionalism of the Indian Army amongst the world Armies.

The competition also fosters military to military cooperation while building upon the best practices of participating nations. Previously India stood first amongst the eight countries that had participated in Army Scouts Master Competition 2019 in Jaisalmer.