Indian Army, BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani counterparts

The Indian Army and BSF exchanged sweets with their counterparts Pakistan Army and Rangers respectively on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on Saturday.

While the Armies of the two countries exchanged sweets at various points on the Line of Control (LOC), BSF exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB).

Sweets exchange was done at Poonch and Mendhar crossing points on the LOC by the Army in the Jammu division. Sweets were also exchanged on the LOC in Kashmir.

BSF and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets at various border observation posts (BOPs) on the IB under the Jammu Frontier.