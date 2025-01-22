India witnessed transformative telecom revolution in past two decades: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday observed that the country has witnessed a transformative telecom revolution, driven by the advent of mobile telephony and high-speed internet networks over the past two decades.

This revolution has unlocked India’s vast digital potential, she said while talking to a group of probationers of Indian Defence Accounts Service and Indian Telecommunications Service which called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president said that by enhancing digital connectivity through telecom infrastructure, telecommunication officers can help in the inclusive development of the nation by using technology to empower citizens and enhance the overall quality of life. She urged them to focus on research and development in the telecom sector to ensure the safety and security of the telecommunication network.

”The convergence of emerging technologies, rapid information dissemination, and shifting global landscapes present a complex yet exciting environment,” she said, and told officers that their role would be vital in inclusive development of India and in making it globally more competitive.

She advised them always to adopt and promote the citizen-centric approach while performing their duties. They must keep in mind the needs and aspirations of the deprived and underprivileged sections of the society while making decisions. Their thoughts, decisions, and actions would significantly influence the future trajectory of the nation.

Addressing the Indian Defence Accounts Service officers, the President said that they would be playing a pivotal role in overseeing the financial aspects of the nation’s armed forces. Their responsibilities would encompass ensuring seamless financial management, fostering a culture of accountability, and upholding the highest standards of transparency.

She urged them to leverage cutting-edge technologies and innovative methods to streamline auditing and accounting processes.

She said that by performing their job with utmost dedication, they would not only strengthen the financial management of our armed forces but also contribute significantly to the nation’s security and prosperity.