Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning paid homage to the victims of 2001 Parliament attacks on the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Taking it to the Twitter, PM said, “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also remembered those who sacrificed their lives by saying, “The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror.”

In a terrified incident on December 13, 2001, the Indian Parliament was attacked by a group of terrorists. In the attacks, two persons from the Parliament Security Service of the Rajya Sabha, five Delhi Police Personnel and a woman constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost their life. A gardener of CPWD also lost his life in the attack.

In the combat operation, all five terrorists were killed by security forces.