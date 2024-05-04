Huge cash recovered from Bongaon, near Indo-Bangladesh border

Just before the Parliament elections, a stash of cash was discovered by the police in Bongaon town market, near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Last night, police raided a shop in the Bongaon town market and found the hidden stash. According to sources, approximately Rs 22 lakh were recovered. The police found out about the hidden money kept for election expenses. Official representatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the income tax department also arrived in Bongaon at 2:45 in the morning from Kolkata to investigate the source of the money.

Shopkeepers couldn’t provide satisfactory answers regarding the source of the money. Consequently, the income tax department initiated proceedings against the shop. The incident is being investigated by the Bongaon Police. Additionally, in a separate incident, last week in Malda, cash was recovered from a vehicle during a routine check, amounting to nearly Rs 2 lakh. The vehicle belonged to BJP’s South Malda organizational district’s general secretary Shantanu Ghosh. The BJP leader claimed that he was going to deposit the money to an LIC agent but was questioned by the Trinamul Congress about why he had such a large sum of money after the election announcement.

Earlier, in April, Rakesh Nandi, a BJP leader’s car in Jalpaiguri was found with Rs 7.75 lakh. The police started investigating about the source of money. The BJP claimed that the money was meant for election-related work.