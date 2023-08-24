“India will move forward under PM Modi’s leadership,” Jyotiraditya Scindia on Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon

In a moment brimming with national pride, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India will move forward in the field of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the triumphant landing of ISRO’s third lunar endeavour, Chandrayaan-3.

“I would like to congratulate our scientists. I assure you that India will move forward in the field of science and technology under the leadership of PM Modi,” said Scindia.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully after a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

India’s success in landing the spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole comes days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same region.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, descending and tilted to a horizontal position ahead of landing.

Advertisement

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.