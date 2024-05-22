India, UK call for strengthening international cooperation to combat terror

India and the United Kingdom have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat the menace in a comprehensive and sustained manner, in accordance with the UN charter and international law.

The 16th meeting of the India-UK Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Mr K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Mr. Chris Felton, Head of Counter Terrorism Network for Asia and Oceania, Government of UK, led the respective delegations to discuss the ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides shared their assessment of the terrorist and extremist threats in their respective territories and regions including threats posed by globally sanctioned terrorist entities and individuals.

They also exchanged views on the proscription of individual terrorists and entities as a tool to combat terrorism, as well as ways of working together in multilateral forums.

Both countries exchanged perspectives across a range of CT challenges: countering radicalisation and violent extremism; combating financing of terrorism; preventing exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorism; law enforcement and judicial cooperation; information sharing; aviation and maritime security. It was agreed to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation to meet these shared challenges.