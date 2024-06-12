India to participate in peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland

India has finally decided to take part in the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, which is scheduled to take place on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

”India will be participating at the Peace Summit which is to be held in Switzerland, at an appropriate level. That consideration is currently going on in the system. As and when we have a decision on the representative from India who will be participating, we will be very happy to share it with you,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said at a media briefing here this afternoon.

The Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 at Bürgenstock Hotel above Lake Lucerne in Switzerland.

Advertisement

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had said, “India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution”.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi to congratulate him on his election victory. I wished him a speedy formation of the government and continued productive work for the benefit of the Indian people. We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit. We rely on India’s participation at the highest level. I also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time,” the Ukraine leader said in a post on X while congratulating PM Modi on his recent election win.