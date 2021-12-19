India tests maneuverable parachutes to make precise aerial delivery using GPS coordinates

India on Saturday demonstrated precise delivery of goods upto 500 kg using a maneuverable parachute from a height of 5000 meters using its Controlled Aerial Delivery System developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE).

The newly developed Controlled Aerial Delivery System up 500 kg of capacity (CADS-500) would help Indian security agencies to provide timely and precise help in emergency situations by dropping the CADS-500 from a certain altitude through an aircraft.

Using CADS-500, a payload upto 500 Kg can be delivered at a predetermined location by making use of Global Positioning System for coordinates, altitude, and heading sensor for the heading information during the flight

The test of CADS-500 was conducted in Agra in the Research and Development laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The ADRDE dropped the payload from AN32 aircraft at an altitude of 5000 meters using maneuverable capabilities of the Ram Air Parachute (RAP).

“Eleven paratroopers of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force chased the CADS-500 in air and landed simultaneously,” said a senior officer of the Defence Ministry while giving details of the flight demonstration.

The system attached with the payload used the Global Positioning System for the coordinates, altitude, and heading sensors. The CADS with, with its onboard electronics unit, autonomously steers its flight path using waypoint navigation towards target location by operating controls, the officer said.

“The performance of the System was demonstrated at Drop Zone, Malpura. It was para-dropped from AN32 aircraft and then steered to the predesignated landing point in autonomous mode,” he added.