On Leave, Yet on Duty: Army doctor delivers baby at Jhansi station, earns COAS commendation

The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Monday commended Major Rohit Bachwala of the Armed Forces Medical Services for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless dedication beyond the call of duty.

While travelling on leave from Military Hospital Jhansi to his hometown Hyderabad, Major Bachwala assisted a woman in delivering a baby safely at Jhansi railway station.

The incident occurred on July 5, when Major Bachwala noticed a woman in visible distress near the lift area. She had fallen from a wheelchair and was in advanced labour.

Displaying exemplary presence of mind and clinical expertise, Major Bachwala performed an emergency delivery on the railway platform, using improvised resources including a towel, a knife, and hair clips.

The newborn, who was unresponsive at birth, was successfully resuscitated by the officer. The mother later experienced complications related to the placental delivery, which Major Bachwala managed effectively using available protective measures and clinical judgement, according to a statement from the Army.

Both the mother and the newborn were stabilized under his care and subsequently transferred to a government medical facility for further treatment.

“Major Rohit’s swift and decisive action under non-clinical and resource-constrained circumstances is a testament to his medical proficiency, composure under pressure, and unwavering commitment to the ethos of the Armed Forces,” the Army said.