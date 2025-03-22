‘Make in India’ giving importance to publicity rather than delivery: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the ‘Make in India’ initiative, terming the programme as a classic case of giving importance to “publicity rather than delivery.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “Modi Government’s ‘Make in India’ is a classic case of giving importance to publicity rather than delivery. In its 2014 manifesto (Lok Sabha), the BJP made 10 promises to make India a ‘Global Manufacturing Hub,’ none of which have been fulfilled.”

He asserted that the situation has become worse, with a massive decline of employment in manufacturing and share of the manufacturing sector in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are being sold. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are suffering. Bureaucratic hurdles are the order of the day. Indian entrepreneurs are moving abroad and setting up companies there, instead of preferring India. Exports are in a free fall,” the Congress chief said.

Kharge also posed questions to the government in this regard.

“Has the Modi Government wound up the Phase 1 of the much-hyped Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 1.97 lakh crore, after 12 out of 14 identified sectors failed to take off ? Why has the share of merchandise in India’s total exports fallen to its lowest level in at least 50 years, under the Modi Government,” he questioned.

Referring to the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Kharge said it accelerated the fastest in Indian history then.

“Perhaps, Modi ji would now realise that the real Aatmanirbhar Bharat was under the Congress,” he added.