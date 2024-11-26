India, Tanzania resolve to deepen defence ties at JDCC meeting

The Third Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) Meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Goa, today. Both nations explored avenues to deepen bilateral defence ties, including maritime collaboration, service-to-service cooperation, and defence industry partnerships. They reviewed progress from previous JDCC meetings and identified new areas for joint initiatives.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence said that the Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces. India’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, also participated. The Tanzanian delegation was headed by Land Forces Commander Maj Gen Fadhil Omary Nondo.

As part of their visit, the Tanzanian delegation will tour Goa Shipyard Ltd to observe India’s expertise in shipbuilding and port development. They are also scheduled to visit INS Hansa and the National Institute of Hydrography in Goa.

