Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Sri Lanka has a special place in India’s neighbourhood first policy and the security interests and development of the two countries are intertwined.

In his remarks to the media after talks with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister said they have agreed on the enhancement of air connectivity between the two countries. He said India stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis.

“Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision. Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined,” PM Modi said.

“We agree on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka,” he added.

Welcoming the Sri Lankan President and his delegation, PM Modi congratulated him on completing one year in office.

“I congratulate him on this. The people of Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis,” he said.

During their talks, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Sri Lankan President is on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi.

The talks were held in Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit has reinforced the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.