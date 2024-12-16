Logo

Logo

# India

India-Sri Lanka Naval drill – SLINEX 2024 – commences in Visakhapatnam

The three-day bilateral naval exercise SLINEX 2024 (Sri Lanka–India Exercise) is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam, under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, from Tuesday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 16, 2024 7:07 pm

India-Sri Lanka Naval drill – SLINEX 2024 – commences in Visakhapatnam

X/@indiannavy

The three-day bilateral naval exercise SLINEX 2024 (Sri Lanka–India Exercise) is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam, under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, from Tuesday. This annual exercise, initiated in 2005, plays a vital role in enhancing maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

SLINEX 2024 will be conducted in two phases; the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase. During the Harbour Phase, participants will engage in professional and social interactions to foster mutual understanding. The Sea Phase will feature a series of joint exercises, including Special Forces operations, gunnery drills, communication exercises, seamanship practices, navigation evolutions, and helicopter operations.

Advertisement

The Indian Navy will be represented by INS Sumitra, a Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Eastern Fleet, along with a Special Forces team. Sri Lanka will participate with SLNS Sayura, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, also accompanied by a Special Forces team.

Advertisement

The 2024 edition of SLINEX aims to further solidify maritime ties between the two nations while promoting a safe, secure, and rules-based maritime domain in the region.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

‘Lanka won’t allow its territory to be misused for activities against India’

Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Disanayake on Monday assured India that the island nation will not allow its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the two neighbouring countries have decided to explore the possibility of concluding a framework agreement on defence cooperation.