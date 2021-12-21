India seeks early release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

India today expressed concern over the detention of 68 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their boats by Sri Lanka, saying the Indian mission in Colombo has taken up the matter with the authorities in the island nation to secure their early release.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said officials from the Consulate General of India in Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and were providing them with all necessary support. This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials, and masks. Besides facilitating phone calls by them to their relatives, the officials were also arranging legal representation for the fishermen.

In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian Consular Officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare.

”Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka,” the spokesperson added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has received representations on this issue from various political parties. He was also called on the matter by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Jaishankar has apprised them of the current situation and underlined the Government of India’s efforts to secure an early release of the fishermen.