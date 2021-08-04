India, Russia joint military drill kicks off in Volgograd

A joint training exercise between Indian and Russian militaries — INDRA 2021 — started on Wednesday at Prudboy Ranges in Volgograd in Russia.

“The exercise will enhance interoperability between the Indian and Russian armies,” the Indian Army stated.

The aim of the exercise is to facilitate joint training between Indian and Russian forces to jointly plan and conduct counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate.

The conduct of the exercise will also entail academic discussions between the expert groups of both the contingents.

It will focus on unit-level joint planning and conduct of anti-terrorist operations and will include cordon and search operations, intelligence gathering and sharing, perception management, humanitarian laws and hostage rescue in simulated settings.

“In light of the threat of global terrorism facing both nations and by countries around the world, the theme of the exercise is contemporary and relevant,” said a senior officer.

It will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between both the armed forces. It will be another landmark event in the history of Indo-Russian defence cooperation, the army said.

It is a 12-day drill from August 1 to August 13. A total of 250 Indian soldiers are participating in the exercise being held at Volgograd, a major Russian city situated on the western bank of the Volga river.

The Indian Army contingent participating in the exercise comprises a mechanised infantry battalion.

“The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia,” the officer said.