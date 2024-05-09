India can’t depend on other nations for its security: Govt

Underlining the importance of achieving ‘Aatma-nirbharta’ in defence, the government on Thursday asserted there is no trusted trend in geopolitics, and India cannot depend on other countries for its security and safeguarding national interests.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane stressed that self-reliance will help the country take giant strides on the path of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He was speaking at a National Symposium and Industry Meet on ‘Emerging Technologies in Infrastructure Development’, organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The two-day event, with the participation from the Armed Forces, academia, industry and DRDO, aims to foster dialogue, exchange knowledge and explore innovative approaches to address the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies in infrastructure development in line with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The defence secretary emphasised the need to achieve self-reliance in every field to deal with future challenges. He stated that India is a country with a significant percentage of young population, and self-reliance will ensure gainful employment to them.

Highlighting the emphasis being laid by the government on infrastructure development along the borders, he exhorted the infrastructure firms to contribute in further strengthening the apparatus. He added that while the Armed Forces personnel are being provided with latest weapons/equipment, the private sector should contribute in bolstering the infrastructure set-up.

Aramane referred to the Vibrant Villages Programme which aims to motivate people to stay in their native locations in border areas, and urged the firms to set up a separate section, within their respective organisations, which focuses on development in far-flung areas.

He stated that the DRDO is extending support to the private sector in Research & Development, and together they can come up with new innovations to build faster & better in the times to come. He called upon the industry to walk hand-in-hand with the government, and focus more on the mass production of quality products in a time-bound manner. He also urged the industry to collaborate with the academia to enhance the skills of the workforce, which can help realise a technology into a product.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat emphasised the importance of infrastructure in the development of a nation. He stated that India is witnessing a phenomenal growth in the field of technical infrastructure, which is required to maintain the country’s strategic deterrence.