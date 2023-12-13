India rejects OIC’s reaction to Supreme Court’s verdict on J&K

India on Wednesday rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the steps taken by the government stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

“India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill informed and ill intended,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

”That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism makes its action even more questionable,” the spokesperson said, alluding to Pakistan. He said such statements only undermine the OIC’s own credibility.

In a statement on Tuesday, the OIC expressed concern over the verdict of the apex court and reaffirmed its ”solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.