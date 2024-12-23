India prioritises national and human interest in its foreign policy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India prioritises both national interest and human interest in its foreign policy.

Addressing a gathering while attending Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre here, Modi congratulated the country’s youth, including those from the Christian community, for contributing to the nation’s significant initiatives towards realising the dream of a developed India.

“‘Viksit Bharat’ is our collective goal, and we must work together to achieve it. It’s our responsibility to ensure future generations inherit a brighter future!” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said India gives priority to human interest along with national interest in its foreign policy. “At the time of Corona, the whole world saw and felt it,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “Christmas is even more special as you begin the Jubilee Year, which holds great significance for all of you. I wish you all the very best for the various initiatives planned for the Jubilee Year. This time, for the Jubilee Year, you have chosen a theme that revolves around hope.”

Modi said the Holy Bible sees hope as a source of strength and peace!

“The Bible says – bear each other’s burdens. Our institutions and organisations work with this motto. Jesus Christ showed the world the path of compassion and selfless service… Today, the country is moving ahead with the common goal of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi attended the Christmas celebrations this evening. On the occasion, he interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent lay leaders of the Church.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) was established in 1944 and is the body that works closest with all Catholics across India.