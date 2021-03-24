Amid reports that the UAE was brokering peace between them, India and Pakistan today began a two-day crucial meeting of the Permanent Indus Water Commission in New Delhi, thus returning to the dialogue table after a gap of more than two years.

The Indian delegation is being led by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters P K Saxena while the Pakistani delegation is headed by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah.

The meeting comes a month after the two countries agreed to strictly observe all understandings and agreements to cease fire along the Line of Control (LoC) amid renewed hopes of the resumption of the stalled dialogue between them.

The two countries have not held any meeting for more than two years, a period that saw the Pulwama terror attack which was followed by the Balakot air strike on terror camps in Pakistan by the Indian Air Force.

Later in August, India abrogated article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir that put paid to any hopes of immediate reconciliation between the two countries. Official sources said today’s talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.

A host of issues under the Indus Waters Treaty, including Pakistan’s objections to the design of Indian hydropower projects on Chenab river, are understood to have figured in the meeting. The two sides are expected to try and narrow differences over the hydroprojects.

Bloomberg news agency and Foreign Policy magazine have reported that the UAE, with whom both India and Pakistan have close ties, might have played a role in secret efforts to bring the two countries to the negotiating table.