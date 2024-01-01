India, Pak exchange lists of civilian prisoners, fishermen, Nuke installations

India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody and of nuclear installations and facilities.

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen are exchanged by the two countries every year on 1 January and 1 July.

India has shared a list of 337 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani nationals or are believed to be Pakistanis. Similarly, Pakistan has shared the list of 47 civilian prisoners and 184 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian nationals or are believed to be Indians.

New Delhi has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 184 Indian fishermen, who have completed their sentence.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 12 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indians. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India.

”India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 65 believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said that as a result of sustained efforts by the government, 2639 Indian fishermen and 67 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 478 Indian fishermen and nine Indian civilian prisoners who were repatriated from Pakistan in 2023.

The exchange of lists of nuclear installations is covered under an Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two countries.

The agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January, 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.