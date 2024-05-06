India on way to regain its past glory: Vice prez Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday underscored India’s historical eminence as the epicentre of knowledge and education, and asserted that the country is firmly on its way to regain its past glory.

Mentioning the illustrious legacy of institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila, he highlighted the paradigm shift and resurgence in India’s educational landscape in contemporary times.

Addressing a gathering at the 62nd Foundation Day celebration of the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi, Vice-President Dhankhar applauded SOL for providing a transformative platform for a diverse range of learners from varied walks of life, including working professionals, homemakers and students.

Advertisement

He further emphasized that SOL has opened doors for those previously handicapped by circumstances, enabling them to pursue education without disrupting their routine.

Highlighting education as the most impactful transformational mechanism for change, Mr Dhankhar asserted that education is not merely a means to acquire knowledge; rather, it is the cornerstone of progress, empowerment, and social transformation. It is the key that unlocks the door to progress, prosperity, and empowerment. “Education is the greatest right and donation. There can be no fundamental right greater than education and no donation can be greater than education,” he added.

Drawing inspiration from the Chandrayaan journey where after initial setback it made a smooth landing on the south pole of the moon, he urged students to consider failure as a key to success. He underscored the need for a resilient mindset in navigating the complexities of the modern world.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the Indian educational landscape, the Vice President stated that NEP heralds a transformative change, charting a roadmap for holistic learner development and creating a knowledgeable society equipped for the 21st century challenges. He underscored the emphasis of NEP on flexible learning pathways, technology integration, and recognizing diverse needs and aspirations.