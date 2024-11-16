India now ranked 6th globally in terms of patent applications

India now ranks 6th globally in terms of patent applications, with 64,480 patent filings in 2023, as per the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) which annually publishes the World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPI) report that provides a comprehensive analysis of global trends in intellectual property filings.

The 2024 report highlights the growth and evolution of patents, trademarks, and industrial designs across key global economies, with particular attention to emerging markets and innovation hubs.

Among these economies, India stands out as a rapidly growing player in the global IP landscape, making significant strides in all three major IP categories—patents, trademarks and industrial design.

Advertisement

In fact, this puts India among the leading nations, including China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, in terms of intellectual property activity.

India’s rise in global patent rankings is particularly notable given its vast and diverse economy, ranging from traditional sectors like agriculture to cutting-edge industries like pharmaceuticals, information technology, and renewable energy.

The country has solidified its position as a global leader in intellectual property filings, securing a spot in the top 10 countries for patents, trademarks, and industrial designs. This achievement underscores India’s growing innovation capacity, with the country making remarkable strides in patent applications, brand protection, and design innovations.

One of the most remarkable findings in the 2024 report is India’s exceptional performance in the global IP landscape. India recorded a phenomenal +15.7 per cent growth in patent applications in 2023, continuing its streak of double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive year.

This surge places India among the top countries contributing to global patent filings, signaling the country’s increasing role as a global innovation hub. The resilience of IP filings during the COVID-19 crisis further underscores the enduring importance of intellectual property in driving economic recovery and growth

For the first time in history, more than half (55.2 per cent) of India’s patent applications in 2023 were filed by residents, a significant milestone. This demonstrates India’s increasing domestic innovation capabilities, with Indian companies, universities, and research institutions now playing a major role in generating new technologies and intellectual property. India also saw a 149.4 per cent increase in the number of patents granted in 2023 compared to the previous year.

This rapid growth in granted patents underscores the efficiency of India’s patent office in processing applications and granting IP rights. It also reflects the rising quality of applications being filed, with many innovations meeting global standards. This progress signifies India’s growing maturity as a hub for technological and scientific development.

As for the India’s patent-to-GDP ratio—a measure of the economic impact of patent activity— it grew significantly, from 144 in 2013 to 381 in 2023. This means that as India’s economy expands, its patent activity is scaling up in tandem, signalling the increasing importance of innovation in driving economic growth.

A higher patent-to-GDP ratio is often seen as a sign of a knowledge-driven economy, where innovation and intellectual property play a central role in economic development.

India ranked 4th globally in trademark filings in 2023, with a 6.1 per cent increase over the previous year. This growth underscores India’s growing emphasis on brand protection and intellectual property as essential drivers of business success.

India’s ranking reflects the country’s increasing number of domestic and international businesses, all of which rely on trademarks to protect their brands and ensure consumer trus

The country also now holds the second-largest number of active trademark registrations in the world, with over 3.2 million trademarks in force. This indicates a highly active and competitive domestic marketplace, where businesses are not only creating new products but also working diligently to protect their brand identities.

The large volume of active trademarks positions India as a major player in the global brand protection landscape, benefiting from both domestic innovation and the growing demand for Indian brands in the international market.

The sectoral trends show that the largest proportion of trademark filings in India came from sectors such as Health (21.9 per cent), Agriculture (15.3 per cent), and Clothing (12.8 per cent). These figures highlight India’s leadership in areas such as pharmaceuticals, food production, and fashion.

As global demand for Indian products continues to rise, the importance of trademark filings as a tool for safeguarding brand equity becomes ever more critical, ensuring that Indian products and services maintain their competitive edge in international markets.

India’s rising IP filings have been a significant part of the global trend of increased intellectual property activity. In 2023, a record 3.55 million patent applications were filed worldwide, with India contributing a meaningful share to this figure.

As one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of IP filings, India is helping drive the global increase in innovation and IP protection, particularly in emerging markets.