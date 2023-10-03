India monitoring situation along LAC with China: Air Chief

The IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, on Tuesday, confirmed that the transfer of technology was continuing between China and Pakistan and that India was countering their nexus with technology, better training and new tactics.

He also stated that India has procured three S400 missile systems from Russia but the delivery of the remaining two systems had been delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India was confident of getting these two systems within the next year.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, ACM Chaudhari said the IAF was constantly monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), especially in eastern Ladakh.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation across borders through intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). We make note of the buildup of resources and capabilities across the borders. Our operational plans are dynamic and keep changing based on the situation that we perceive is developing across any front. In places where we cannot really counter the numbers or the might of the adversary, we will counter it through better tactics and better training…We keep revising our ISR plans as per inputs,” he said.

In response to a question on the activities of China and Pakistan, ACM Chaudhari said: “Transfer of technology is taking place between the two countries (China and Pakistan.) Pakistan is manufacturing JF-17 fighter aircraft and also inducting J-10 aircraft…they have a contract for 25 J10 of which more than 15 have already been delivered. We keep observing these things and we also know Pakistan and China conduct joint training exercises. Recently, they conducted a ‘Shaheen’ exercise.”

He emphasised the need to have a strong and credible military owing to the volatile and uncertain geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific region. According to him, the region was the new economic and strategic centre of gravity of the world and offered “us both challenges and opportunities.”

The IAF, with its inherent capability to see the farthest, reach the fastest and hit the hardest, would be critical in mitigating these challenges and remain a fulcrum in projecting India’s might in the region, he added.

He said the IAF was pushing ahead with its plan to procure an additional 97 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 1A. Answering a question, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF received three units of the S-400 missile systems from Russia and it is hoping to receive the remaining two by next year. He also said that the IAF has left no stone unturned to ensure the successful implementation of the Agnipath scheme. On the theaterisation plan, he said it was a work in progress.