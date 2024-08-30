India, Malaysia sign MoU for strengthening co-operation in field of Tourism

India and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening cooperation in the field of Tourism.

“Malaysia is one of the important inbound tourist source markets for India. In the year 2022, over 2.5 lakh Malaysian tourists visited India,” the Ministry of Tourism said on Friday.

It is hoped that the Memorandum of Understanding will give further ﬁllip to tourist arrivals from Malaysia.

Advertisement

“India and Malaysia have very close political, economic and socio-cultural relations. To further strengthen this relationship, India and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Republic of India and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Government of Malaysia for strengthening co-operation in the field of tourism,” the Ministry said.

The MoU was signed on August 20 between Minister of Tourism and Culture from India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia, Y B Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The main objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding, among others, are: promotion and marketing of tourism products and services; expansion in the field of tourism research, training and development, including exchange programmes; encourage investment in tourism infrastructure, facilities, products and services and exchanging information in the field of medical tourism and encouraging stakeholders to promote the product.

The main objectives also are business tourism, which includes meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE); promoting cooperation between tourism stakeholders, tour operators and travel agents and promotion and development of community-based tourism and eco-tourism and responsible tourism.