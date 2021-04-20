India’s total tally of Covid19 cases crossed the 1.50- crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days,while active cases surpassed the 19- lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections.

The death toll increased to1,78,769with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities,the data updated at 8 am showed. The country’s total Covid-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December after which it took 107 days to cross the 1.25 crore on 5 April.

However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50-crore mark. Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases increased to 19,29,329, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

Exploding Delhi surge:

23,686 cases, 240 deaths: Reeling under exploding coronavirus cases, Delhi today recorded 23,686 fresh infections and 240 deaths ~ its highest-ever single-day Covid fatality count ~ according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The city’s Covid positivity rate stood at 26.12 per cent. Delhi’s coronavirus caseload rocketed to 8,77,146 while its death toll soared to 12,361, the health bulletin said.

The fresh cases were detected out of 90,696 tests, the bulletin stated. So far, 7,87,898 lakh Covid patients have recovered in Delhi.

(With input from PTI)