India logs 8,865 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 287 days

India on Tuesday reported 8,865 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Tuesday morning

This marks the lowest single-day infection spike in the last 287 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

The nationwide death toll currently stood at 4,63,852 after 197 more people succumbed to the virus, according to the Ministry.

The recovery of 11,971 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,61,756. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.27 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days. Active cases presently account for 0.38 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,07,617 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the cumulative total to 62.57 crores.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.97 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 53 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 0.80 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last the 43 days and less than 3 per cent for 78 consecutive days.

With the administration of 59,75,469 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 112.97 crores as of Tuesday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,16,00,209 in sessions.