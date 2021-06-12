India on Saturday reported 84,332 new COVID-19 cases as India logs 84,332 new COVID-19 cases, 4,002 deaths in last 24 hours more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. The country recorded the lowest single-day new caseload after 70 days.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,93,59,155 with 3,67,081 deaths so far.

On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,21,311 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,79,11,384 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 2,79,11,384 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

(With IANS inputs)