India on Friday reported 62,480 new COVID-19 cases as 1,587 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,97,62,793 with 3,83,490 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of people 88,977 have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,85,80,647 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,89,60,399 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

A total of 38,7167,696 samples were tested up to June 17. Of these, 19,29,476 samples were tested yesterday, according to Indian Council of Medical Research.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.