India logs 573 new Covid cases, two deaths

As many as 573 people have tested for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in the country, according to the data issued by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

The total caseload in the country rose to 4,50,14,481 with the addition of the new cases of infections. It also included the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

According to the data, of the new cases, 296 cases were reported from Karnataka, followed by Kerala 110 and Maharashtra 70.

Advertisement

Eight new cases of infections were reported from Delhi.

As per the data, two more person succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 5,33,366. Karnataka and Haryana reported one death each.

On the other hand, 400 people recupercated from the disease during the said period. The total recovery rose to 4,44,76,550.

The active cases stand at 4,565, the ministry said.