India logs 305 Covid cases, three deaths

India has registered 305 Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With the addition of the new infections, so far, the country recorded 4,50,22,793 cases. It also included the latest JN.1 Covid variant cases.

According to the data, of the new cases, Karnataka reported the highest of 87 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 81 and Kerala with 24 cases.

Advertisement

The national capital recorded five cases.

The death toll rose to 5,33,423 as three more people succumbed to the disease. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat reported one death each.

On a positive note, 419 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total recovery to 4,44,86,931.

The active cases in the country stand at 2,439.