India logs 28,326 fresh Covid cases, over 85 crore vaccinated

India reported a total of 28,336 fresh Covid cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, even as over 85 crore people have been vaccinated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The new cases reported were slightly lesser than what was recorded on Saturday. However, 290 deaths were reported on Saturday. The total death count in the country stands at 4,46,918.

India’s weekly positivity rate is at 1.98% which is less than 3% for the last 93 days. And, the daily positivity rate is at 1.90%–less than 3% for the last 27 days.

The active cases have seen a rise of a total of 2,034 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing total India’s active caseload to 3,03,476, which accounts for less than one percent of total Covid cases of India, as per the Union Health Ministry updates. The total active cases in India is 0.90 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s recovery rate from the ongoing pandemic currently stands at 97.77 per cent. As per the health bulletin, a total of 26,032 people have recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recovery data to 3,29,02,351.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be increasing. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,88,945 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56,32,43,245 tests.

Under the mass vaccination drive, a total of 68,42,786 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 85 crores and stands at 85,60,81,537 as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. Sunday. This has been achieved through 83,64,110 sessions.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly session, said India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.