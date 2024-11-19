India leads global disaster response with ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ exercise

The Indian Army successfully conducted its multilateral annual Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, Sanyukt Vimochan 2024, at Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat, recently. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi attended the event, which showcased India’s disaster response readiness and inter-agency coordination.

Organised by the Konark Corps under the Southern Command, the exercise included a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) in Ahmedabad on the first day, simulating a cyclone scenario in Gujarat’s coastal region. Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), Indian Armed Forces, and industry stakeholders, along with delegates from nine friendly foreign nations, participated to address gaps in disaster response strategies.

On the second day, a Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration was held at Chowpatty Beach, Porbandar. The event highlighted seamless coordination between agencies like the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF, and others in simulated disaster scenarios. Activities included reconnaissance, rescue operations, casualty evacuation, and rehabilitation efforts, reflecting India’s advanced capabilities in managing natural disasters.

In support of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, an industrial exhibition showcased indigenous disaster response technologies developed by Indian defence industries. This platform emphasised India’s commitment to self-reliance and innovation in disaster management tools and equipment.

General Dwivedi commended all participants for their professionalism and highlighted the Indian Armed Forces’ pivotal role in global humanitarian efforts. He expressed gratitude to the Gujarat state government, industrial partners, and foreign delegates, emphasising India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “The World is One Family.”

The exercise solidified India’s leadership in disaster management on the global stage, fostering international collaboration and sharing best practices with representatives from Gulf Cooperation Council nations, the Indian Ocean Region, and Southeast Asia.