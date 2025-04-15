Disaster-prone locations remain a challenge to Chardham Yatra

As the Uttarakhand administration is going all out in the preparations for the upcoming Chardham pilgrimage season nearly 10 disaster-prone locations on the way to Badrinath have thrown a challenge to safe travel of the pilgrims. The locations will be a test not only for the pilgrims but also for the preparations.

Pagal Nala is one of the most susceptible places among nine disaster-prone locations identified enroute Badrinath Shrine. A big stream of water keeps flowing from the top of the road at Pagal Nala. The stream often spates during rains leading to washing away of the road. According to the district administration officials, work is underway to divert the flow of water to two different channels but it will still be challenging for the pilgrims as the water will continue to flow. However, the damage to the road can be reduced.

Chatwa Pipal is another disaster-prone location on the route to Badrinath due to constant formation of a thick layer of muck owing to persistent flowing water and debris coming down from hill top. However, slope protection and metal work on the road have been taken up, said a senior Chamoli district administration official.

The Badrinath road is also often hampered by recurrent landslides and high-tension power lines at Nandprayag which are being shifted to another place. Officials said that the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd has been directed to complete the work as soon as possible for the Chardham pilgrimage season to begin on April 30.

Kameda, Hathi Pahad and Bhanerpani enroute to Badrinath are other locations perennially susceptible to disaster where roads are often obstructed by road erosion, landslides, and boulders falling from the hill tops. This has thrown a big challenge to the administration to repair the road at these locations. Kameda is a landslide-prone location where slope protection has been completed but its sustainability will be on the test during Chandham pilgrimage.

Constant road erosion at Hathi Pahad by the river water stream on the Yatra route will be another nagging issue and a challenge for the devotees coming to Badrinath but the BRO has started prevention work by building an alternate bridge at Lambagad area. Besides this, thick snow walls near Hanuman Chatti are likely to create hurdles for the devotees but BRO has started installing warning sign boards as a part of preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season.

Meanwhile, the Chamoli district administration has claimed that agencies would complete their work before the Yatra begins as its being directly monitored by the Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.