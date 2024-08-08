India lags with a 64% gender disparity in AI leadership: Report

Women make up 36% of India’s tech workforce; however, they remain underrepresented in executive roles. India lags with a 64% gender disparity in AI leadership compared to global women leaders, a report said.

A latest report by Nasscom and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said as Gen AI adoption increases, the participation of women in the workforce is important for enhancing ethical outcomes in AI.

While GenAI will act as an equaliser for women in tech, only 35% of surveyed women respondents feel completely prepared by their employers, leading to barriers in adoption, the report said.

The report titled ‘GenAI: The Diversity Game Changer We Can’t Ignore’ analyses the adoption of AI/GenAI amongst women and outlines actionable steps.

It highlighted that the report underscored that women are willing to go the extra mile for success in AI/GenAI, with 95% of junior, 96% of mid-management, and 100% of the senior management women (based on survey findings) ready to invest more time to achieve professional success in GenAI.

Speaking on the report, Sreyssha George, managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group said, “Globally, senior women lead in GenAI adoption, yet India lags with a 64 per cent gender disparity in AI leadership. To capture the $320 billion AI market, India’s tech sector needs diversity.”

“This will ensure effective systems by eliminating biases and incorporating varying ethical perspectives. Let’s seize this significant opportunity to rectify the gender imbalance in the tech industry.”

The report further showed that women view Gen AI tools as a significant boost to their perceived competence, with 45 per cent of the surveyed women in tech roles experiencing higher confidence compared to their non-tech peers.

Additionally, it outlines that GenAI adoption is driven by efficiency and innovation, acknowledging its transformative potential.