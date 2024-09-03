India, Kenya discuss wide range of avenues for defence cooperation

The third edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Kenya was held on Tuesday here. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of avenues for defence cooperation in areas like military cooperation, training, defence industries, R&D, etc.

The Kenyan delegation has met Indian defence industry representatives in Delhi. The delegation is also slated to visit Pune where they would interact with representatives of defence industries to get first-hand experience of their capabilities.

India shares a longstanding, friendly and close relationship with Kenya. The MoU on Defence Cooperation signed in July 2016 has provided a legal framework to cooperate in various areas of defence for mutual benefit.

Advertisement

“JDCC is an ideal platform to discuss the defence cooperation issues at length and make an effective roadmap to further the defence ties between the two countries,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and the Kenyan side by Major General David Kipkemboi Ketter.