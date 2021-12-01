India joins G20 Troika

India today joined the G20 Troika which consists of Indonesia, Italy, and India – the current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies, respectively.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, which reflects the recognition that global prosperity is interdependent and economic opportunities and challenges are interlinked.

G20 countries have come together to better prepare for the future. As a founding member of the G20, India has used the platform to raise issues of vital importance and those that impact the most vulnerable around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended the G20 Summit in Rome

Indonesia has assumed the G20 Presidency today and will convene various G20 meetings throughout the year culminating with the G20 Leaders’ Summit on 30-31 October 2022 under the overall theme of “Recover Together Recover Stronger”. As a Troika-member, India will work closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency and continuity of the G20’s agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

India will assume the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2022 from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in India in 2023.