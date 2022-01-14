Follow Us:
India, Japan hold naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 14, 2022 2:36 pm

Representational Image: iStock

Amid continuing threats from China over maritime issues, India and Japan conducted a major naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal yesterday.

Indian Naval ships Shivalik and Kadmatt undertook the maritime partnership exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Uraga and Hirado. Both JMDSF ships are part of the Minesweeper Division One and are on deployment to the Indian Ocean Region.

”The exercise was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, promoting defense cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding and inter-operability between the two navies and sharing best practices,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The exercise included a wide range of maritime operations viz. Flying Operations, Replenishment Approaches, and Tactical Manoeuvres.

The entire exercise was planned and conducted in a non-contact mode, thereby adhering to  COVID  safety norms.

