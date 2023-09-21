India issues travel advisory on Canada, row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder escalates

Tensions between India and Canada escalated today as New Delhi issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel to the country to exercise utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence there.

The advisory came a day after Canada issued a travel advisory to its citizens about travelling in India amid a row between the two countries over the June 2023 killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In its advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.

“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents,” it said. The advisory said the Indian High Commissions and Consulates General would continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

