India Internet Governance Forum 2023 to be held in Delhi on Dec 5

India Internet Governance Forum 2023 (IIGF-2023) will be held in the national capital on Tuesday. The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together representatives from various groups, considering all to be at par to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

India Internet Governance Forum 2023 (IIGF-2023) is a hybrid event, being convened on December 5 from 09:00 – 18:30 (IST). After successfully convening the first two editions of the IIGF in 2021 and 2022, the third edition of the IIGF is being conducted under the overarching theme “Moving Forward – Calibrating Bharat’s Digital Agenda”.

“The event is an effort to delve deeper into issues such as building a secure, trusted & resilient cyberspace for Bharat, Enabling Innovation for India’s Developmental Goals, Bridging Divides and Calibrating Bharat’s Digital Agenda – on Leadership for Global Digital Governance & Cooperation. For attendees in person the event is being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi,” Ministry of Electronics & IT said here on Monday.

The inaugural session which is scheduled from 10:00 – 11:30 (IST) would be graced by Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Further, a special address is to be delivered by Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). The welcome address is scheduled to be delivered by Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Meity.

They will additionally be accompanied by dignitaries from International organisations such as the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF), Internet Cooperation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), among other stakeholders from civil society, private sector, technical community, think tanks, industry associations etc engaging in various panel discussions throughout the day.

The India Internet Governance Forum is an initiative associated with the UN Internet Governance Forum (UN IGF). The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing representatives together from various groups, all at par to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

The IGF facilitates a common understanding of how to maximise Internet opportunities and address risks and challenges that may arise.

The Indian chapter of the United Nations IGF, called India IGF or IIGF, was created in 2021, and is supported by a 14-member multi-stakeholder Committee(s) representing Government, Civil Society, Industries, Technical community, Think Tanks, Industry Associations, etc.