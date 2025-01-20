India hosts seminar on evolving peacekeeping strategies

A seminar titled “Adapting Modern Peacekeeping Strategies to Contemporary Threats” was organized by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) at the Manekshaw Centre here on Monday.

The event focused on the changing global landscape of peacekeeping, addressing the complex challenges faced by peacekeepers worldwide and exploring strategies to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of peacekeeping operations.

Advertisement

The keynote address was delivered by Tanmay Lal, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information Systems and Communication).

Advertisement

Both leaders highlighted the evolving role of peacekeepers in the modern world, emphasizing the increasing need for peacekeepers to engage in humanitarian efforts, community building, and post-conflict recovery, alongside their traditional roles of maintaining ceasefires and curbing violence.

The seminar provided a platform for exploring new strategies, lessons learned, and innovative solutions for peacekeeping, particularly in volatile regions like the Middle East. It also aimed to foster discussions on critical issues such as gender inclusivity, humanitarian law, education, and the future trajectory of peacekeeping operations in an increasingly complex global environment.

Key topics discussed included “Peacekeeping in Transition: Navigating the Complexities of a Changing Global Landscape,” “Gender Inclusive Peacekeeping: The Role of Women,” “The Changing Role of Female Engagement Teams in UN Peacekeeping Operations,” “The Current Imbroglio in the Middle East: Impact on UN Peacekeepers and Future Prognosis,” and “Digitisation, Renewable Energy, and the Protection of Civilians in Peacekeeping.”

The seminar emphasized how the global peacekeeping landscape has evolved significantly, with new challenges emerging in conflict zones worldwide. Today, peacekeepers are expected to go beyond traditional roles, taking on responsibilities such as addressing humanitarian issues, supporting community engagement, and aiding post-conflict recovery. The seminar played a vital role in examining these new dimensions and finding practical solutions for their integration into future operations.

The discussions at the seminar are expected to influence future policy frameworks and operational improvements, especially from an Indian perspective. As one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, India’s insights and leadership are essential in shaping the future of global peacekeeping.

The outcomes of the seminar will provide a roadmap for enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions, ensuring that peacekeepers are better prepared to face contemporary global threats.

The event also highlighted the need for reforms within the UN system, with a particular focus on making peacekeeping operations more inclusive, innovative, and effective. The recommendations from the seminar will help ensure peacekeepers are equipped to tackle the complexities of modern conflicts, fostering greater resilience and creativity in future peacekeeping strategies worldwide.

A panel of speakers included Ruchira Kamboj, Former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador DP Srivastava, Former Ambassador to Iran, Susan Ferguson, Head of UN Women, India, Major Radhika Sen, awarded UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year 2023, and several senior and former force commanders, such as Lieutenant Generals S Mohan (FC UNMISS), Iqbal Singh Singha (Former FC UNDOF), and JS Lidder (Former DSRSG (P) and FC UNMIS).