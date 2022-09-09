India to host global summit on plant genetic resources

India will host the ninth session of the International Convention on Agricultural Plant Genetic Resources (ITPGRAF) from 19 to 24 September. Ashwani Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Chief Managing Director of National Seeds Corporation, said the country has sent an invitation to 147 countries to attend the session.

Visa applications for the session have come from 96 countries. This is the biggest achievement of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, which is working on agricultural biodiversity. The 150 signatory countries work under the treaty’s goal of conserving plant genetic resources, equitable sharing of benefits from biodiversity and equitable sharing. Yields, climate change-adapted varieties are also included.

The treaty provides a global solution to the challenges of crop diversity loss and climate change adaptation. There are 64 contracts on the world’s major crops, which account for 80 percent of our food from plants.

The ITPGRF is the first law in the world that is legally binding on two signatory countries. It recognises the contribution of farmers and indigenous communities to the development, management of the PGRF, and protects the rights of farmers. Protecting the traditional knowledge of farmers, increasing their participation in decision making at the national level and ensuring their share in the benefits derived from the use of resources.

Biodiversity depends on the geographical conditions, climate and weather of any country. But still the countries of the world depend on each other for their agricultural needs. Food production in most countries depends on crops that are native to elsewhere but have greater genetic diversity in other countries. For example, potato and wheat are native crops of Latin America and Central Asia but now they are the staple food of India and there are many varieties of them in India.

In the conference to be held in the capital of India from September 19 to 24, India will take forward the agenda of Kisan I. Strongly establish India’s regional and global leadership in the conservation and implementation of plant genetic resources Will also ensure identification and support. India

The treaty was signed on 10 June 2002.